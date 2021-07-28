Cruise ship passes South Shields in style, with water cannons firing in the air from tug
A new luxury cruise liner has made its presence felt in South Shields after paying its first visit to the Tyne, with an impressive display as she left the Tyne.
The SAGA Spirit of Adventure called in to the Port of Tyne on Wednesday, July 28, arriving early in the morning before spending the day berthed in the river.
The boutique cruise ship was part of the ‘staycation’ cruise boom which is seeing the industry hosting passengers for UK-based trips during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
And to make the trip extra special, passengers and those who turned out to see her off in the evening were treated to a tug water cannon display during her departure.
Port of Tyne’s commercial director for cruise, Kate O’Hara, said she delighted to welcome SAGA and the Spirit of Adventure for her first visit to the Port.
"It’s fantastic to see passengers getting back out on the water and enjoying the amazing holiday experiences they offer,” she said.
Already this summer the Port of Tyne has welcomed the TUI Marella Explorer 2 cruise liner and the Spirit of Adventure’s sister ship, the Spirit of Discovery.
The Disney cruise ship is also expected to visit the port in the coming weeks.
The Spirit of Adventure sailed into the River Tyne around 7am and departed after 5pm in the afternoon.
The ship has 554 cabins, each with its own private balcony, and can cater for up to 999 guests.
There are five restaurants on board, serving complimentary food and drink.
SAGA Cruises said the Spirit of Adventure was designed to resemble a high-end London hotel offering facilities including a spa, two saunas, steam room, hydrotherapy pool and a lido.
Passengers can also enjoy a range of theatre performances at the 444-seat theatre during their cruise and check out the impressive collection of art on board.
The ship also boasts a gym, shop and state-of-the-art golf simulator, as well as a stunning sun deck where guests can enjoy playing a range of sports.
