Do you know someone deserving of a free Christmas Day meal in South Shields?

The Hedworth Hall, in Dean Road, South Shields, is inviting people to nominate people who they believe deserve a special treat – whether they have gone above and beyond to help someone in need, overcome adversity or made a difference to their community.

The venue says it is on the lookout for those unsung heroes or heroines, who have “really made a difference.”

In recent years Hedworth Hall has joined forces with Hebburn Helps to provide free meals at an event dedicated to families in need, and earlier this year, a free jubilee party for pensioners was hosted by staff who volunteered their time alongside a team of police cadets.

Hedworth Hall Christmas dinner offer.

Owner Tony Singh said: “We always try and do as much as we can to support our community, especially in the current economic climate.

“We try and do our best and in the past, we have hosted an event in the run-up to Christmas for families who were highlighted to us by Hebburn Helps and our free Jubilee party for pensioners was well-received.”

He added: “We don’t always shout about what we do, but this time we need people’s help.

"We want to say thank you to those who have either made a difference to their communities by going above and beyond to help others, or overcome adversity.

Hedworth Hall owner Tony Singh.

"We are asking people to nominate their unsung hero or heroine for the chance to come and join us on Christmas Day and enjoy a meal on us."

The prize, worth more than £200, includes a three-course meal and round of drinks for the nominated person and up to three guests – and where

one of the guests is a child, they will also receive a present.

Where the person nominated is a child, they will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.