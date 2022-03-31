Musician Tony McNally and his team are set to represent the North East at UK Drum Show this weekend, April 2 and 3 to showcase his brand ‘ToneAlly’.

The music teacher first showcased his invention, “the world’s first percussion teaching tool”, a hi-tech machine which assists with the vertical movement of the drumstick and trains drummers to follow the correct trajectory on Dragon’s Den last year.

The four Dragon’s were impressed by the invention, as well as a very entertaining pitch by Tony, who asked for £50,000 for 10% of his business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarrow inventor Tony McNally didn't quite make a deal with the Dragons, but says the experience was overwhelmingly positive. Picture by Stu Norton.

Unfortunately Tony didn’t quite seal the deal but remained positive about the experience and left the den confident that the Toneally had a big future.

He said: “It was a win-win situation for me, just for the publicity alone. Since the show was recorded sales have gone through the roof - and that’s before the show went out. There’s a bit of a niche market for drums.

“For a small British business like mine, the exposure alone is simply priceless."

Tony McNally was on Dragons Den in 2021. Picture by Stu Norton.

Now, Tony looking forward to his next venture at the Drum exhibition later this week.

He added: “I’m incredibly excited to bring my brand to the UK Drum Show, not just so I can interact with fellow music lovers but to also look to help and guide them too. It really should be a fantastic weekend.”

Tony will be exhibiting at Liverpool’s ACC on Stand C14.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.