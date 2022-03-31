Dragon's Den drummer to showcase his musical teaching tool at UK show
A Jarrow-based drummer is to showcase his brand at a UK drum exhibition held in Liverpool this weekend.
Musician Tony McNally and his team are set to represent the North East at UK Drum Show this weekend, April 2 and 3 to showcase his brand ‘ToneAlly’.
The music teacher first showcased his invention, “the world’s first percussion teaching tool”, a hi-tech machine which assists with the vertical movement of the drumstick and trains drummers to follow the correct trajectory on Dragon’s Den last year.
The four Dragon’s were impressed by the invention, as well as a very entertaining pitch by Tony, who asked for £50,000 for 10% of his business.
Unfortunately Tony didn’t quite seal the deal but remained positive about the experience and left the den confident that the Toneally had a big future.
He said: “It was a win-win situation for me, just for the publicity alone. Since the show was recorded sales have gone through the roof - and that’s before the show went out. There’s a bit of a niche market for drums.
“For a small British business like mine, the exposure alone is simply priceless."
Now, Tony looking forward to his next venture at the Drum exhibition later this week.
He added: “I’m incredibly excited to bring my brand to the UK Drum Show, not just so I can interact with fellow music lovers but to also look to help and guide them too. It really should be a fantastic weekend.”
Tony will be exhibiting at Liverpool’s ACC on Stand C14.