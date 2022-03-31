Jenny McFadden, 25 and Alex Jordan, 30, launched clothing brand Pretty Mama in 2018 after Alex had struggled to find feminine and comfortable clothing when she was pregnant with her daughter.

The sisters decided to combine Alex’s Fashion skills as a fashion graduate from Sunderland University and Jenny’s Business and Law degree from Northumbria University to create their collection of maternity clothes, particularly for breastfeeding mums.

From maternity and nursing bras to jumpers, Jenny and Alex who has four-year-old daughter, Isabelle and another baby due in two weeks, wanted to offer mums an alternative to “ugly, plain ‘nana’ bras.”

Alex Jordan (left) alongside her sister Jenny McFadden.

Now, the duo are set to appear on Dragon’s Den on Thursday, March 31, with their growing business in the hope of expanding the company further.

Alex, who lives in Hebburn said: “When I was pregnant with my daughter four years ago I really struggled to find any pretty nursing lingerie and clothing. I went from having beautiful, feminine lingerie and outfits to really plain, boring and frumpy bras and tops.

"My body had changed so much during pregnancy and the maternity wear really lacked in boosting my post birth body confidence during this amazing bonding experience with my daughter. That’s when me and my sister decided to start up our brand Pretty Mama.”

Alex Jordan with her sister Jenny McFadden on Dragon's Den.

The brand which aims to “empower mothers on their nursing journey by feeling beautiful, confident and comfortable” also received business support and advice from Northumbria’s Student and Graduate Enterprise team when starting up.

Jenny, who lives in Pelaw, said: “Starting any new business can be a scary process but we knew we had hit on a great idea and that there was a ready market out there for our products.

“Now to be selected to be appear on Dragon’s Den was an equally daunting prospect. We were so nervous because it is such as high-profile programme with some of the UK’s most successful businessmen and women, but it is also really exciting to be on such a well known and popular show.”

The show is due to air on Thursday, March 31 at 8pm on BBC 1.

The duo launched their business in 2018.

