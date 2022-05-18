Eight places to volunteer in South Tyneside if you're looking to help people and support a good cause

National Volunteers Week, June 1 – June 7, celebrates the millions of volunteers across the UK who give up their time to volunteer for charities, organisations, community centres and more.

If you’ve ever thought about volunteering, take a look at these eight places across South Tyneside where you can volunteer

1) Hospitality and Hope – The charity supports vulnerable individuals and families, many are experiencing poverty and some are forced to sleep rough, suffering alcoholism, drug addiction, repeated spells in prison and mental health issues.

2) Hebburn Helps – The food bank and crisis response team work hard with local schools and authorities to ensure vulnerable individuals and families have access to food.

3) Emmaus North East – This homeless charity supports people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion and provide them with somewhere to live until they get back on their feet.

4) Bede’s Helping Hands – This volunteer run organisation serves the community of South Tyneside providing food parcels, well-being calls and shopping support.

5) Holder House CIC – The organisation offers disability support throughout South Tyneside helping people with disabilities, including autism support, offering access to work-based training that may lead to employment.

6) South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade – The shore-based organisation which provides a 24/7 Search and Rescue service to support HM Coastguard dealing with a wide range of emergency incidents in and around the South Tyneside area.

7) Women’s Health in South Tyneside – The organisation works to improve the health, wellbeing, education and quality of life of women aged over 16 years old living in South Tyneside, irrespective of age, class, sexual orientation, ethnicity or disability.

8) South Tyneside Churches KEY Project – The local charity supports members of the community through a range of services including food bank, supported accommodation and tenancy support.

You could also check out local charity shops as they are always in need of volunteers to help out.