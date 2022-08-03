Emergency services called out over welfare concerns for man on cliffs in South Shields

Police, paramedics and the coastguard could all be seen in the area after reports of a man close to the cliff edge.

According to Northumbria Police said: “At around 12.55pm today (August 3) police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at Trow Lea, South Shields.

“Officers arrived at the scene where a man was stood on the wrong side of the railings at Trow Point.

“Specially trained officers spoke with the man and at around 1.40pm he was brought to safety. He is currently being supported by the street triage team.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) added: “We were called at 12:51pm to reports of concern for a person on the wrong side of the railings at Trow Lea, South Shields. We dispatched three vehicles from our Hazardous Area Response Team, but were stood down at the scene and the patient was left in the care of the police.”

Ian Blower, 75, from South Shields, who visits the area most days, witnessed part of the response to the incident.

He said: "We noticed driving down to the seafront that there was an incident unit there - ambulances, police and numerous search and rescue.

“We pulled into the car park next to the water's edge and were informed [about the situation, but it’s] all back to normal now.”

Police officers at Trow Point