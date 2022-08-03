South Tyneside churches providing holiday lunches and activities for families during cost of living crisis

Mayor of the borough, Cllr Pat Hay, called in at St Peter’s Church on York Avenue in Jarrow to find out more about the scheme, which also involves South Tyneside Council, the charity Action Station and South Tyneside Churches Together.

The parish of Jarrow of Simonside is offering free takeaway picnic lunches, or families can stay and play at Places of Welcome+ community drop-in sessions which are running until September 1.

There are games and other activities. Depending upon the venue there are also computers, parachute games or crafts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Cllr Pat Hay, seated left and mayoress Mrs Jean Copp, seated right, at Saint Peter's Church Centre pack lunch family initiative.

Organisers are grateful for the funding they have received to support the initiative and to Jarrow Morrisons’ community champion, Andria Williams, for supporting with the picnic lunches.

The lunches are available from the following Places of Welcome+ between 11am and 1pm as follows.

Mondays, Action Station, Boldon Lane, South Shields; Tuesdays, St Peter’s Church Centre, York Avenue, Jarrow; Wednesdays, St Simon’s Church, Wenlock Road, Simonside; Thursdays, St John the Baptist's Community Hall, Nairn Street, Jarrow.

Revd Lesley Jones, rector of the parish said: “It's wonderful our churches can be part of an enormous, generous response from the public and private sector across South Tyneside, as together we all do what we can to help our neighbours during this huge rise in the cost of living.

Mayor Cllr Pat Hay, left and mayoress Mrs Jean Copp with Mckenzie Shepherd-Hudson, three, at Saint Peter's Church Centre.

“And the good news is we are here every week, and will continue to offer support after the holidays too.”

Mayor Pat Hay said: “This is what its all about; the community working together to help and support struggling families.

“Gere we have a partnership between council, business and local charities with the church at the heart.”

The pack lunch and activities family initiative at Saint Peter's Church Centre in Jarrow.

In addition to the free picnic lunches, the parish is also taking part in South Tyneside Council’s Free Holiday Activities for any families affected by financial hardship with Four holiday Club Sessions running Friday's in August.