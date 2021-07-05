Jade Thirlwall's South Shields bar Arbeia to reopen after deep clean following Covid alert
Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall’s South Shields bar has undergone a deep clean after a Covid alert caused it to close.
Arbeia in Ocean Road closed on July 1 after staff and management were alerted by NHS test and trace.
But now the popular bar has confirmed that it will reopen on Thursday, July 8, after undergoing a deep clean.
In a message to customers on Facebook it said: “We’re back!
"We hope you’ve had a great weekend and we’re pleased to say we will be back open from 2pm this Thursday.
“We’ve had a deep clean and we’re ready for a jam-packed weekend!”
Last weekend’s live music had to be cancelled following the Covid alert but the bar has announced a line up of live performances and DJ sets when it reopens this week.
DJ Paul Mann will be performing throughout the weekend, while live music will come from Connor Pattison and Charlie Whyte.
Last weekend’s cancelled performance from Jamie Lee Harrison has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 18.
Announcing the temporary closure, Arbeia apologised to customers but said it was putting both their safety and that of its staff first by closing.
A statement on the Arbeia Facebook page at the time said: “Due to staff and management being contacted by track and trace we have made the decision to close this weekend, putting the safety of both our staff and customers first.
“We apologise in advance to any of our customers who are booked in this weekend.
“We will be back open for business from next Thursday, July 8 and will update you with anything necessary via our socials.
“We hope you have the best weekend, see you next week!”
Arbeia’s landlady, Jade Thirlwall recently visited the venue during a trip home to see family in South Shields.
The 28-year-old, who said she opened the bar in a bid to invest in her hometown, paid a visit to the venue on Thursday, June 25, to see North East singers Jen & Liv perform.
The singer shared a series of Insta Stories and TikToks which showed her enjoying pints and live music at the bar.