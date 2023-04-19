News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
36 minutes ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
51 minutes ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
1 hour ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation

Family share sad news of passing of South Tyneside magistrate

A family has paid tributes to a former South Tyneside magistrate who has sadly passed away.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read

Thomas McNamee of Cleadon and latterly, East Boldon, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, 15 April.

Thomas had an extensive career which saw him work as an electrician for South Tyneside Council and Bovis in the ‘60’s, off shore during the North Sea oil boom in the 70’s then Busways at the Chichester depot in South Shields from the 80’s until he retired.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomas is well known for his time spent serving as Justice of the Peace at South Shields Magistrate Courts, serving every week for over 20 years until his retirement aged 70.

READ MORE: Weather: Warmer temperatures set to end with cloudy weekend ahead

Most Popular

His work at the court gave him a great understanding of people from all walks of life. He passed this on to his children ensuring they grew up to be compassionate, respectful and thoughtful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomas was a keen metal detector, finding significant finds from the Roman Empire as well as lots of locally important artefacts now housed in a museum.

The 83-year-old leaves behind his devoted wife of 63 years, Enid along with his beloved son and daughter, Paul and Wendy and adored grandson Toby.

His family have been left saddened by the news and treasure the memories shared with him.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:South Tyneside