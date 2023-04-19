Thomas McNamee of Cleadon and latterly, East Boldon, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, 15 April.

Thomas had an extensive career which saw him work as an electrician for South Tyneside Council and Bovis in the ‘60’s, off shore during the North Sea oil boom in the 70’s then Busways at the Chichester depot in South Shields from the 80’s until he retired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas is well known for his time spent serving as Justice of the Peace at South Shields Magistrate Courts, serving every week for over 20 years until his retirement aged 70.

His work at the court gave him a great understanding of people from all walks of life. He passed this on to his children ensuring they grew up to be compassionate, respectful and thoughtful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas was a keen metal detector, finding significant finds from the Roman Empire as well as lots of locally important artefacts now housed in a museum.

The 83-year-old leaves behind his devoted wife of 63 years, Enid along with his beloved son and daughter, Paul and Wendy and adored grandson Toby.

His family have been left saddened by the news and treasure the memories shared with him.