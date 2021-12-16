First time dancer to champion - Young South Shields dancer, 12, wins nine competitions in just 19 weeks

Anna Rae has wowed her dance school teacher at Melanie Moore Dance Academy in the town after winning nine out of 12 dance competitions in just 19 weeks.

The first time dancer started at the school just before the coronavirus national lockdown before going on to win her first Association of Dance Freestyle Professionals (ADFP) Freestyle competition in Blackpool in July this year.

Anna came out on top in eight other contests, including first place in Slowdance and finally gained her champion status last Saturday, December 11 after winning Disco Kid, which is regarded as the toughest competition in the freestyle calendar.

Anna Rae has won nine dance competitions since July.

Her mum Victoria Rae says she is ‘extremely proud’ of her daughter and has praised her teachers Melanie, Lisa and Suzanne for their help.

She said: “This is all a huge achievement for Anna as she has won her way through the sections in just 19 weeks – she has went from a first timer to a champion.

"Anna’s teacher calls her the Black swan, we could not have done it without Melanie, Lisa and Suzanne – her teachers are fantastic and this is a real achievement for not only Anna but her school as well.”

Anna, 12, with her dance teachers at Melanie Moore Dance academy in South Shields.

The young dancer had just two weeks of training in the studio before her first competition due to coronavirus restrictions.

Her mum added: “Anna works really hard and I think that’s what makes the difference, she has passion and we are extremely proud of her.”

