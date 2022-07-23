Football match in memory of South Shields dad who died weeks before birth of daughter raises hundreds

Michael Hall, of The Nook, South Shields, died aged just 27 in May 2019, just two weeks before the birth of his daughter Chloe-Grace.

Following his sudden death, friends and family set up the Michael Hall Foundation in his memory, to raise awareness of testicular cancer and fund vital research into the disease.

And on Saturday (July 23) they joined together once more for a charity football match in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The event raised hundreds for charity.

The fixture, at Harton Welfare Club, saw Michael’s two brothers, Phillip and Stephen, take part, while Jon, the father of Michael’s partner Amy Day, managed one of the teams.

Michael was a Newcastle United fan, while friend and organiser Jordan Maloy, 29, supports Sunderland, with the two teams at the charity game christened Sunderland and Newcastle.

"It went really well. It was an enjoyable day,” said Jordan.

"This is our third match now. I’m glad people are turning out, still remembering Michael."

Michael was in the rare 10% of cancer patients who don’t show any signs of the disease until it kills them.

He had previously complained of back pain and sickness a few days before his death but displayed no symptoms on the day he collapsed at home and was admitted to hospital with a pulmonary embolism.

However a day later his family made the heart-breaking decision to turn off his life support machine.

There was a minute's applause before the start of the game.

There was a minute’s applause in memory of Michael before kick-off, followed by an intense football game, which the Sunderland team won on penalties.

Nearly £600 was raised on the day and more than 90 people turned out to support the event.

As well as the football match, there were also activities for children ,including crafts from Smartie Arties, a bouncy castle, face painting, tombola and a raffle.

Jordan added: “Thank you to everyone turning up. People got involved this year with buying football tops with the charity logo.