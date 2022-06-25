Natalie Phillips, 32, is taking part in the half marathon for the first time, with an extra challenge of completing the 13.1 mile route on one leg in an effort to raise funds for both The Limbless Association and the Richard Whitehead Foundation.

The ex-Geordie Shore cast member was inspired to take part in the run after doing a similar one legged challenge last year, by climbing Mount Snowdon for charity Amp Camp Kids.

Natalie is up for the challenge.

To do the run, Natalie, who is from Consett, will use a piece of equipment that goes round her waist and down the back of her thigh, pulling up the left leg.

She said: “I met so many people when doing a charity challenge climbing Mount Snowdon, it gave me a real urge to want to do more and I’ve found a real passion. A big thing for me is inclusion and empowerment. I chose these charities because I want to support people with this disability to show that they are not alone and are just as strong as anyone. Inclusion is a massive thing for me and both these charities have a real focus on that.”

“The work they do, especially with young people, is so, so important. They help young people with this disability understand they are no different to any other kid and can be just as involved as anyone else.”

The Richard Whitehead Foundation is a charity which provides access to life-changing support, mentoring, information, advice, equipment and opportunities to people with disabilities, while The Limbless Association help those with limb loss, and assist their families and carers

Natalie Phillips on Mount Snowdon with girlfriend Marie

The Great North Run is set to take place on Sunday September 11 and will return to South Shields for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Natalie will be joined on the run by her girlfriend Marie and is hoping to raise £8,000 to split between the charities and anyone who wishes to donate can do so via her Just Giving Page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nataliephillips-justoneleg?utm_term=7MYwAMMmK