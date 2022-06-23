Free eating disorder workshop to be held in South Tyneside

A training company is offering a free workshop for professionals, children and young people or families in South Tyneside to learn about eating disorders.

By Hayley Lovely
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:42 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:06 pm

The two-hour session is useful to professionals looking to expand on their knowledge of eating disorders, or looking to learn more.

The aim of the course is to increase knowledge and understanding of eating disorders whilst promoting early identification and treatment of an eating disorder.

The session will cover:

:: Identifying signs, symptoms, and potential triggers of eating disorders

:: Highlighting treatment options available for someone with an eating disorder

:: Identifying practical strategies for working with people with eating disorders

This training session is being delivered by Eating Distress North East, as part of the South Tyneside SENDIASS Training Offer, which provides free training to parents/carers, children and young people and professionals in South Tyneside.

The online session takes place Thursday, 22 September, 1pm – 3pm

To register for the event visit:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/eating-disorders-training-for-professionals-tickets-372009760207

