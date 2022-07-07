Free school uniform exchange launches once more to help families in South Tyneside

The scheme provides families with free school uniform for their children, whatever their circumstances, and has launched slightly early this year so parents can stock up before the end of term if they wish to.

The annual initiative not only helps families save money but encourages people to do their bit for the environment by recycling and reusing pre- loved uniform and reducing the amount that ends up in landfill.

There is a wide selection of uniform available for primary and secondary schools through South Tyneside, both branded and generic items of uniform, including PE kit as well as coats, bags, and shoes, including some that have never been used.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KEY Project Uniform exchange

To maximise the foodbank’s limited resources and ensure its uniform service is provided as efficiently and effectively as possible, anyone wishing to take advantage of the scheme must visit in person. Volunteers are unable to deal with individual uniform requests by phone or Facebook.

Parents and carers are invited to call in to Boldon Lane Library in South Shields to browse the selection Monday – Friday, 11am – 3pm, no appointment necessary, and are encouraged to bring their own bag. A foodbank volunteer will be on hand to assist if required.

Donations of outgrown uniform for South Tyneside schools, clean and in good condition, including coats and shoes, can also be dropped off during opening hours.

Jo Benham Brown, Business Development and Communities Manager at KEY Project, said: “Our eagerly anticipated annual school uniform exchange really is a win-win for South Tyneside families, especially with households suffering from the biggest cuts in living standards in forty years, amid escalating food and fuel bills, alongside rising taxes and interest rates.