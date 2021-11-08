Over 10,000 poppies were on display in Hebburn in 2019.

A number of services and parades are to be held to mark Armistice Day (Thursday, November 11) and Remembrance Sunday (Sunday, November 14), as civic dignitaries, veterans, their families and uniformed organisations will join members of the community to gather for quiet reflection.

Several events in South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn, Whitburn, Cleadon and East Boldon will take place this week to honour the nation’s war heroes.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay and Mrs Jean Copp will lead the tributes in South Shields on Remembrance Sunday.

And wreaths will be laid by Her Majesty’s Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear Col Ann Clouston, the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside and the Leader, Councillor Tracey Dixon and Chief Executive, Jonathan Tew on behalf of South Tyneside Council.

The Mayor said: “As Mayor of South Tyneside, it will be a great honour and privilege to attend this year’s Remembrance services, to pay my respects on behalf of the local community and remember all those who have served their country.

“These events are an opportunity for the community to come together for a quiet and dignified reflection to remember all those who have sacrificed so much for this country and salute those who are still serving today.”

See the full details for South Tyneside’s services and parade below:

Armistice Day – Thursday, November 11

South Shields

10.30am – Meet at the Mission to Seafarers in Mill Dam and walk to the Merchant Navy Memorial for a service.

10.50am – Service at War Memorial, West Park.

10.30am – Service at St Stephen’s Church, Mile End Road.

Monkton Village10.40am – Assemble at Lord Nelson pub before marching to the War Memorial in Monkton Village for a service at 10.55am.

Remembrance Sunday – November, 14

South Shields

10.15am – Parade will start on Beach Road at South Shields Town Hall before marching along Westoe Road to Westoe Cenotaph for service at 10:55am.

Jarrow

10.30am – Parade will meet outside of Jarrow Town Hall in Grange Road, before marching to the War Memorial in Station Street for a service at 10.55am.

Hebburn9.45am – Parade will begin at Hebburn Central before marching to St John’s Church for a service at 10.15am. Parade reforms at 10.40am and marches to Carr Ellison Park for a short service at the War Memorial at 10.55am. Parade reforms once more and marches to Hebburn Cemetery for a short service at Kelly Grave.

Whitburn10.40am – Parade will meet at Whitburn Parish Church before moving off towards the War Memorial in Whitburn where a service will take place at 10.55am. Parade will reform, marching back to Whitburn Parish Church for a service.

Cleadon10:50am – Service at Cleadon Village War Memorial in Front Street.

East Boldon10.10am – Parade will meet at Grey Horse pub car park, before marching to St George’s Church for a short service at 10.35am. The parade will reassemble and march to the war memorial for a service at 10.55am.

