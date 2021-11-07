A symbol of normality as fireworks return to South Shields with a bang for 2021

South Shields annual fireworks display over Sandhaven Beach.

Crowds turned out to South Shields seafront to welcome back South Tyneside’s popular annual fireworks display for 2021.

The event was one of many cancelled during the worst of the covid pandemic in 2020, and people were keen to get back to the tradition this year.

It is a symbol of a return to normality after 2021 again saw the borough go without key events in its cultural calendar, including the South Tyneside Festival parade and Bents Park gigs, and the Great North Run, which was diverted to start and finish in Newcastle.

Friends and families wrapped up warm on the cold November night to enjoy the fireworks.

South Tyneside Council joined forces with Ocean Beach Pleasure Park once again to stage the two free displays on Sunday, November 7 – a short one at 6.30pm and the main display at 8pm.

The displays took place behind the fairground in Sea Road, which provided a glowing backdrop for the occasion, the lights of its rides shining in the night sky.

But onlookers gathered at various vantage points around the borough to look on at the impressive displays, with the Lawe Top and The Leas also popular spots to watch from.

The event was themed around an optimistic outlook for South Tyneside and the rest of the UK as the world battles back from the pandemic.

The fireworks lit up the sky to a selection of upbeat tracks and music which was trending during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the light show also featured a special tribute to the NHS.

Councillor Joan Atkinson, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for Culture and Leisure, had urged people before the event to stay safe, spread out and remember covid precautions.

She also welcomed the return of the fireworks for 2021.

“They are always extremely popular and offer a great night out for the family,” she said.

“This year’s programme in particular reflects public feeling following a very difficult and challenging period.”

The event was organised by South Tyneside Council’s Events Team in partnership with Ocean Beach Pleasure Park and support from The New Sundial.