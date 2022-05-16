Funeral director pledges support to bereaved families as South Shield Crematorium closes for three months

This will chapel area crematorium will be extended into the existing courtyard, helping cater for larger funerals by providing seating for more than 200 people as well as additional standing space.

But in the meantime, families must travel to crematoria outside South Tyneside to say farewell to lost loved ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields Crematorium, John Reid Road, South Shields.

South Tyneside Council said its teams will work with funeral directors to ensure grieving families are given support during the closure.

Stephen Corpe, managing director at Manor House Funerals, which operates in both South Shields and Sunderland, said it would be a ‘difficult time’ for people who lost loved ones, but teams would do everything possible to help.

He said: “It is obviously going to be a difficult time for families, especially following on from Covid when families were limited in paying their final respects.

“We will have to make use of adjoining crematoria and as always as a family firm ourselves we will do our utmost to help families.

"Despite the increased distances and time we will be making no addition to our charges during this time.”

Cremations are scheduled to resume in August, with the chapel extension project due to be fully completed in the autumn.

Refurbishment work at the site started in January 2021, and the council said the extension would increase capacity for mourners by a total of 126.The council said it is also taking advantage of the planned closure to upgrade its cremators, which officers say are almost 25 years old and in need of replacement.

The new wider cremators will be able to accommodate larger coffins, which can only be catered for at venues outside the borough.

The crematorium grounds, memorial gardens and Chapel of Remembrance and office will remain open during the works.

Council chiefs said they are also more energy efficient and are expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions from around 274 tonnes to 32 tonnes per year.