Gazette backs Chris Ramsey for Strictly Come Dancing as rehearsals get underway

Rehearsals have started for this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Chris Ramsey/Instagram @iamchrisramsey

The Gazette is throwing its weight behind one of South Shields’ own – comedian Chris Ramsey, who we really think can go all the way.

Funny-man Chris was one of the first celebrity contestants to be announced for this year’s series in July, and there’s not much longer to wait until we see him in action.

Strictly will be back on TV in September, and this week, Chris joined his celebrity co-stars in their first training sessions for the real thing.

As the budding ballroom dancers took to the floor, Chris, 33, took to Instagram to share his progress.

Posting a selfie on social media, Chris told his followers: “Sweaty mess. But this is the most fun I’ve ever had on the first day of anything!”

Chris confessed that he was either going to be a good dancer or “so rubbish it would be funny anyway”. Once he racks up the training, we think it will be the former.

Why we’re Team Chris

Shields comedian Chris Ramsey is taking part in this year's Strictly - and we're all for it!

Speaking on his podcast, which he co-hosts with wife Rosie Ramsey, Chris, 33, urged the town to get behind him as they did for X Factor winner Joe McElderry in 2009.

The dad-of-one said Shields fully supported Joe during his TV journey, even urging customers in the town’s Greggs branches to “Vote Joe” when they made a purchase.

Everyone remember – Vote Chris!

The celebrities smile for the camera as rehearsals begin for Strictly Come Dancing 2019. Picture: Chris Ramsey/Instagram @iamchrisramsey

When can I see it on the telly?

The other contestants are reality TV star Jamie Laing, DJ Dev Griffin, actress Emma Barton, Olympian James Cracknell, social media personality Saffron Barker, sports presenter Mike Bushell and TV personality Michelle Visage, former England footballer and pundit Alex Scott, soap star Catherine Tyldesley, footballer David James, model Emma Weymouth, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroul, Paralympian Will Bayley MBE and broadcaster Anneka Rice.

This series of Strictly will launch on Saturday, September 7 on BBC One. The episode will see the celebrities paired up with their professional partners, before training begins for the live shows.