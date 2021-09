And we were there to capture all of the action on camera – from the Elite athletes to the inspirational runners doing the miles for a good cause.

2021 marked the first year that the iconic half marathon did not finish in South Shields. An amended race route, put in place for Covid security and safety, saw the event start and finish in Newcastle.

Check out our pictures from Great North Run day below, and keep checking back throughout Sunday as we add more.

1. Ready to run Rob and Tracy Hearne from Oxfordshire stayed in South Shields ahead of the Great North Run on Sunday. Photo: Ian McClelland

2. Warming up Tony and Sarah Capraro from Hull warm-up at South Shields ahead of the run. Photo: Ian McClelland

3. South Shields Harriers Lisa and Shaun Smith, from South Shields, were not happy the change to this year's GNR route. Photo: Ian McClelland

4. Go on the boys! Chris Hudson and Tony Hopper, from Somerset, and Dan Shaw, from Lincolnshire, travelling to Newcastle for the Great North Run. Photo: Ian McClelland