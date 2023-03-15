Ground work survey to be carried out as part of preparations to create a new Shields Ferry landing

The ground investigation has been commissioned to be carried out on the bed of the River Tyne to check how a construction project can proceed for a new landing point at the regenerated North Shields Fish Quay.

The work will see a 100ft high drilling platform used at the western end of the Fish Quay, with the rig floated into the site using a river barge earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six large boreholes will be drilled into the riverbed to allow for the geological survey to be undertaken.

The drilling platform has been floated into place ahead of the work starting.

The drilling will test the ground conditions below the river at the point where Nexus intends to locate the new Shields Ferry landing point in North Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The travel operator wants to relocate the north landing to the Western Quay in order to bring the ferry into the heart of the North Shields Fish Quay regeneration area, which provides easy links to the town centre and Riverside Walkway.

Nexus wants to build a new landing site on the north side of the Tyne.

Cathy Massarella, major projects director at Nexus, said: “These are vital ground works as part of our exciting plans to relocate our ferry landing to North Shields Fish Quay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Specialists need to conduct a detailed survey of the bed of the river to assess the ground conditions and check for any unexploded ordnance. It’s detailed work which requires the use of a large drilling platform at the western end of the Fish Quay.

“As things stand the new ferry landing development is unfunded, but we are in the process of exploring all possible funding streams, and we are confident the project will get the support it needs. It is vital that the ground investigation work is still carried out.

“The North Shields landing is declining and in a few years it will become unsafe. If we don’t secure the funds for a new landing by 2025 then this vital link between communities could be lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Community leaders are backing the bid to build the new ferry landing and positive discussions with the Government will continue to press the case for this vital project, which will protect eight centuries of maritime heritage on the River Tyne.”

Nexus has stated that the organisation has written to more than 500 homes and businesses in the area around the North Shields Fish Quay to advise them in advance about the drilling project.

The ground work survey is due to start of March 13 and is expected to be complete by April 17, subject to weather conditions.

Working hours are expected to be from 7am up to 9pm Monday to Saturday, except Bank Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad