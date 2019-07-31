Hartlepool biker who died after crash in South Shields is named by police
A motorcyclist who died after a crash in South Shields has been named by police.
Paul Hooks, 54, of Hartlepool, was taken to hospital on Sunday, July 28 following the one-vehicle collision.
Paul had come off his motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital, but later died.
His family are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.
Sergeant Lee Butler, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “Our thoughts go out to Paul’s family at this incredibly difficult time.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We continue to offer them any support they need, and Paul’s family have asked that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.
“This was a tragic incident that resulted in Paul’s death, and we are committed to determining the events immediately before the fatal collision.”
“An investigation has been launched, and inquiries are ongoing. At this stage, we do not believe there was any third party involvement.
“I would like to thank members of the public who have already contacted police and passed on information, and would now ask anyone else who witnessed the collision – or who was with Paul on the day in question – to come forward.”
*If you have any information, or were with Paul on the day of the collision, contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 738 280719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.