Motorcyclist dies in road crash on Jarrow Road in South Shields
Northumbria police confirm that a motorcyclist has sadly died following a collision in South Shields.
Shortly before 4.00pm on Sunday, July 28 2019, police were called to Jarrow Road, in South Shields, following a report of a one-vehicle collision.
A male rider, who has not been named, had come off his motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital. Sadly, he died from the injuries he sustained.
Officers have informed his next of kin, and the family are receiving support from specialist officers. A formal identification process will now be carried out.
At this stage, Northumbria police do not believe there was any other vehicles involved. The road remains closed between the junctions of Bedesway and Swinburne Street.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 738 280719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.