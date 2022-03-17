'Have a good look around South Shields' - The parts of South Tyneside YOU think could do with a spring clean

But after asking Gazette readers on our Facebook page, many living and working in the borough feel more needs to be done to ensure the area looks its best.

From South Shields town centre to the borough’s green spaces, here are some of your choices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Click here to add your own to the post. Here is what you had to say:

Donna Crawford: “Lawe Top! The car port back roads badly need a tidy and re-tarmac to stop the fly tipping. These back roads could look really nice with some hanging baskets/wall planters if you wanted to go one step further.”

Dawn Kirby: “South Shields looks a mess at times, a bit run-down in certain parts.”

Carol Fitzsimmons: “The whole of South Shields, except the sea front.”

King Street, South Shields, was a popular target among Gazette readers for a spring clean.

Kath Allen: “South Shields King Street.”

Rebel Li: “Station Burn Nature Reserve. It’s been like this since I moved here, a year ago. I’ve visited most of the parks in South Shields. I will vote this one, the scruffiest.”

Laura May Blakey: “The road leading down from Newcastle Road past McDonald's down to Bede Metro and South Shields Football Club in Bede needs sorted out, the potholes and different levels of tarmac, feel like taking the kids on it for a rollercoaster ride."

Karen Tiffin: “The grass verges are disgraceful on a lot of Primrose Estate. Especially near the school and community centre. We need tarmac instead.”

Mark Anthony Lancelot Holmes: “King Street is a disgrace. Needs a spring bulldozer.”

Jordan Mckeown: “River Don footpath. Rubbish all over.”

Malcolm Greenhow: “Instead of spending more money down the sea front, have a good look around South Shields.”

Diane Dickinson: “Just about every road in Shields. Pot holes all over and they can’t blame the snow this year. Instead of patching them they need doing properly.”

Connor Eden: “The Nook.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.