'Have a good look around South Shields' - The parts of South Tyneside YOU think could do with a spring clean
As the nights get lighter, we asked our readers to nominate the areas of South Tyneside which they think are in need of a decent spring clean.
Leaders in South Tyneside have tried several initiatives to keep streets tidy in recent years, including making it easier to report issues.
But after asking Gazette readers on our Facebook page, many living and working in the borough feel more needs to be done to ensure the area looks its best.
From South Shields town centre to the borough’s green spaces, here are some of your choices.
Donna Crawford: “Lawe Top! The car port back roads badly need a tidy and re-tarmac to stop the fly tipping. These back roads could look really nice with some hanging baskets/wall planters if you wanted to go one step further.”
Dawn Kirby: “South Shields looks a mess at times, a bit run-down in certain parts.”
Carol Fitzsimmons: “The whole of South Shields, except the sea front.”
Kath Allen: “South Shields King Street.”
Rebel Li: “Station Burn Nature Reserve. It’s been like this since I moved here, a year ago. I’ve visited most of the parks in South Shields. I will vote this one, the scruffiest.”
Laura May Blakey: “The road leading down from Newcastle Road past McDonald's down to Bede Metro and South Shields Football Club in Bede needs sorted out, the potholes and different levels of tarmac, feel like taking the kids on it for a rollercoaster ride."
Karen Tiffin: “The grass verges are disgraceful on a lot of Primrose Estate. Especially near the school and community centre. We need tarmac instead.”
Mark Anthony Lancelot Holmes: “King Street is a disgrace. Needs a spring bulldozer.”
Jordan Mckeown: “River Don footpath. Rubbish all over.”
Malcolm Greenhow: “Instead of spending more money down the sea front, have a good look around South Shields.”
Diane Dickinson: “Just about every road in Shields. Pot holes all over and they can’t blame the snow this year. Instead of patching them they need doing properly.”
Connor Eden: “The Nook.”