Emergency services attended the car park at Haven Point Leisure Centre in Pier Parade, South Shields, on the morning of October 18, after receiving a report of concern for a man at around 5am.

After attending the scene, police found the body of a man whose death is not being treated as suspicious.

A coroner report will now be made to examine the cause of death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haven Point in South Shields.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5am yesterday (Monday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a male in the car park of Haven Point, South Shields.

“Emergency services attended and found a male who was sadly deceased. The man’s next of kin have been notified.

“Police do not believe the death to be suspicious and a report will be made for the coroner.”