Haven Point body: Police preparing coroner report after confirming death not being treated as suspicious
Police are preparing a report for the coroner after a man was found dead in a leisure centre car park.
Emergency services attended the car park at Haven Point Leisure Centre in Pier Parade, South Shields, on the morning of October 18, after receiving a report of concern for a man at around 5am.
After attending the scene, police found the body of a man whose death is not being treated as suspicious.
A coroner report will now be made to examine the cause of death.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5am yesterday (Monday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a male in the car park of Haven Point, South Shields.
“Emergency services attended and found a male who was sadly deceased. The man’s next of kin have been notified.
“Police do not believe the death to be suspicious and a report will be made for the coroner.”