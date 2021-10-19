Haven Point body: Police preparing coroner report after confirming death not being treated as suspicious

Police are preparing a report for the coroner after a man was found dead in a leisure centre car park.

By Sam Johnson
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 3:35 pm

Emergency services attended the car park at Haven Point Leisure Centre in Pier Parade, South Shields, on the morning of October 18, after receiving a report of concern for a man at around 5am.

After attending the scene, police found the body of a man whose death is not being treated as suspicious.

A coroner report will now be made to examine the cause of death.

Haven Point in South Shields.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5am yesterday (Monday) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a male in the car park of Haven Point, South Shields.

“Emergency services attended and found a male who was sadly deceased. The man’s next of kin have been notified.

“Police do not believe the death to be suspicious and a report will be made for the coroner.”

