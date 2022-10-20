'Heart-warming and emotional' scenes as Wave of Light returns to Souter Lighthouse to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

The annual event unites families who have suffered miscarriage, stillbirths and infant loss took place at Souter Lighthouse on Saturday, October 15.

Bereaved families came together to light a candle at 7pm and leave it burning for an hour in memory of a child they have lost. The event was organised by charity 4Louis who help support families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss after founder Kirsty McGurrell lost her son Louis in 2009.

The free memorial event was part of a global ‘Wave of Light’ event in memory of all the babies and children who light up the skies.

Wave of Light at Souter Lighthouse, Whitburn, organised by 4louis, marking Baby Loss Awareness Week.

South Shields Town Hall was also lit up pink and blue to mark the final day of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Victoria Usher, events and donations officer at 4Louis said: “It was an emotional and heart-warming evening. Coming together with other families who have been through similar losses and the comfort that brings is hard to articulate.

"There were some wonderful singers and the Bag Piper after the minute silence is always a peaceful and reflective moment.”

South Tyneside Council had also encouraged people to unite with bereaved families by lighting a candle at 7pm on Saturday in memory of babies who have died.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: “By lighting our beautiful Town Hall, we are signalling our support for bereaved parents and letting them know that they are not alone.

“Loss of any sort is incredibly painful but loss of a child is particularly difficult. By demonstrating our support to this campaign, we hope it brings some comfort to all those who have tragically lost a baby.”

A Baby and Infant Remembrance Service, held with South Tyneside District Hospital, takes place in the crematorium chapel on the second Saturday in November every year.

Hymns, prayers and readings are all part of the service. All families and friends of parents who have experienced a baby's death are welcome to attend at 3pm on Saturday, November 12.