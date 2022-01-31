A total of £39,850 has been given this year from South Tyneside Council’s Housing Capital Scheme. This will allow new walls to be built at Tees Road and Wear Road in Hebburn, where steel gates are also being fitted to improve properties there.

Other areas of Hebburn which have already seen improvements are Trent Avenue, Queen’s Crescent, Rutland Road, Hexham Avenue and Mersey Road. There are also plans to continue the improvements at Mimosa Drive and Lilac Walk.

Community Area Forums (CAFs) are there to promote and champion local communities, and are an opportunity to speak to South Tyneside councillors. The Hebburn forum covers the wards of Hebburn North, Hebburn South and Monkton.

Cllr John McCabe, left, with Hexham Avenue resident Ronnie Miller beside his new wall.

CAF vice chair, Cllr John McCabe, proposed these schemes after residents complained to him about the dilapidated state of the old walls outside their homes.

The schemes have already improved the overall appearance of the streets. The council says they have also helped to make the area look more appealing for both tenants and private householders.

Ronnie Miller, 65, who is a resident of Hexham Avenue, is very pleased with the scheme.

He said: “This project has been absolutely brilliant. The new walls have really spruced up the area and brought enhanced pride to the town. As the new walls are taller, people also feel more secure in their homes.

“This project was something that was on the residents’ wish list so it is great to see it come to fruition."

Councillor Wilf Flynn, who is chair of Hebburn Community Area Forum, said: “The CAFs are about working in partnership with our communities to improve the local area and champion good causes.

“It’s great that we have been able to respond so positively to residents’ requests while delivering on one of the Council’s priorities of investing in our natural and built environment.”

Anyone wishing find out when Community Area Forum meetings are held in the borough should visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/councillorsandcommittees.

