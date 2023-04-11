News you can trust since 1849
Hebburn Helps in need of food donations following empty shelves

Hebburn Helps is appealing to the public to help with food donations as it struggles to keep its shelves stocked.

Hayley Lovely
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:16 BST

The charity which helps people with food, clothing, pet care, as well as a range of other services is in need of food donations to keep it shelves stocked to help vulnerable families and individuals in the community.

The cost of living crisis has seen an increase in people using Hebburn Helps which means more food is needed to keep up with the demand.

The school holidays have also been an added pressure as without the free school meals parents now have to compensate for the food children would usually be having at school meaning many parents have to turn to a food bank to feed their children.

Hebburn Helps Angie Comerford, centre, with Alison Wilson and Jo Durkin.Hebburn Helps Angie Comerford, centre, with Alison Wilson and Jo Durkin.
This has resulted in the shelves looking bare and Hebburn Helps need the public’s help to keep them stocked to support those that rely on the food bank.

The charity accepts donations of non-perishable foods, as well as chilled and frozen food. Toiletries and baby care items are also accepted.

Posting about the appeal on their Facebook page, co founder Jo Durkin said: “Any donation no matter how big or small can make a significant difference in the lives of those who rely on our service.

"Together we can work towards a stronger more resilient community that supports all. Let’s all give what we can to provide a lifeline to those in our community who are struggling.”

Donations can be dropped off at Hebburn Helps at 14 St John’s Precinct, Mountbatten Shopping Centre.

