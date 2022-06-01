Hebburn Helps receives The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for amazing work supporting communities

Hebburn Helps, the volunteer-run food bank and crisis support group, has been recognised for its work with the royal honour, the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Founded in 2015 by Jo Durkin and Angie Comerford, together with Alison Wilson, the team is committed and passionate about the range of services Hebburn Helps provides.

With a strong team of volunteers they have helped thousands of families and individuals across South Tyneside.

Hebburn Helps receive The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

“We are very delighted and honoured that Hebburn Helps work has been recognised for our role in helping those less fortunate in our community,” said Jo.

"I would like to pay tribute to the hard work and commitment of all our volunteers."

Hebburn Helps is one of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways in which fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Recipients are announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation.

Hebburn Helps’ neighbours at Friends of Hebburn Cemetery were among Queen’s Award winners in 2021, as were the South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, which Angie and others from the group supported with a fundraising walk last weekend.

Representatives of Hebburn Helps will receive the award crystal and certificate from Mrs Susan Winfield, OBE Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear later this summer.

In addition, Jo and Angie will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2023 along with other recipients of this year’s Award.