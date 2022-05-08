Hebburn Helps seeking support for public vote after nomination for national diversity award

The UK National Diversity Awards, which is run with the help of ITV News, celebrates the excellent achievements of grass-root communities working to tackle issues in today’s society and recognising the dedication and hard work of staff and volunteers.

Hebburn Helps is nominated for a Community Organisation award for 2022 at the black tie event, which celebrates the diversity of talent the UK has to offer – especially those who often go unrecognised for their dedication to helping others.

Hebburn Helps has been tackling child poverty across South Tyneside since opening its doors back in 2015. The charity started off with only one box of food which has led them to becoming a lifeline in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebburn Helps team

The charity feeds and clothes vulnerable people and provides over 10,000 toys at Christmas time to less fortunate children.

The organisation also helps tackle loneliness, hunger during the school holidays, helping people with poor mental health, and supporting refugees who are new to the community.

Their latest project ‘The Den’ has also created a safe space for the youths in the town so they have somewhere they can come too to keep them off the streets.

Angie Comerford, co-founder of Hebburn Helps, said: “We are absolutely overjoyed to have received a nomination for something as amazing as the Diversity Awards. We are so very grateful for every ounce of support we are given.”

The National Diversity Awards receives over 60,000 nominations and votes annually.

Founder and CEO Paul Sesay said: “As we enter our 11th awards season, The National Diversity Awards prepare to welcome a host of outstanding role models and charities to our family.

"We look to those who represent progress, spirit and resilience, and I cannot wait to learn about the wonderful work being carried out this year”.

Nominations are now open and close Friday, May 20. Shortlisted nominees will be announced shortly after this date.

To vote for Hebburn Helps please visit https://nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/awards-2022/nominations/hebburn-helps/