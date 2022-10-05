Organisers have confirmed that the rescheduled Great North 5k will take place this Friday, October 7 and the Junior Mini Great North Run will take place on Saturday, October 8.

The decision to postpone was made shortly after the sad news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, September 8 the day before the Great North 5k event was scheduled to take place.

The junior Great North Run in 2021.

Friday’s Great North 5k event will see runners start on the Newcastle side of the Tyne Bridge, before crossing the Swing Bridge and running along the river in Gateshead before heading back across the Millennium Bridge.

Road closures around the area will be in place from 2pm before the 5k assembly area opens at 5.10pm ahead of the race beginning at 5.30pm.

Saturday’s event will start with the official unveiling of Great Run’s mascot Tyney the Tortoise and will see races including the Mini 50 – a 50m short course for children who wouldn’t ordinarily be able to participate in the age group events, due to their specific needs.

A brand new Event Village, located near to Pitcher and Piano will also be open to everyone from 8.00am until 6.30pm with a range of food and drink stalls including Acropolis Street Food, Redheads Mac and Cheese, Coffee on the Quayside, Urban Garden and an Ice Cream Van.

“The Great North Run began with a minute’s silence in respect of the Queen’s passing, whilst ensuring there was an opportunity for everyone to come together and to raise millions of pounds for good causes.”

Activities such as Basketball sessions with the NewcastleEagles Community Foundation, Kids activities in Urban Garden, NE1 Summer in the city and Love Exploring with Gateshead Council will also be on offer during the day.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company said: “As a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family, we made the decision to postpone both events. The short timeframe created uncertainty about the staging of public and sporting events.

“Both events are staples of the Great North Run weekend, the North East’s biggest weekend of sport, and we’re pleased we can now give our runners the chance to complete the challenge they signed up for and continue fundraising for good causes.”

Saturday’s timetable includes: