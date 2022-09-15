New dates confirmed for rescheduled Great North 5K and Junior Mini Great North Run following cancellation after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Organisers have confirmed new dates for the Great North 5K and the Junior Mini Great North Run after the races were postponed following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
Following the monarch's death, the Great Run Company confirmed the cancellation of the junior and mini Great North Runs, but said the main run will go ahead, with some changes.
Organisers have confirmed that the rescheduled Great North 5k will take place on Friday, October 7 and the Junior Mini Great North Run will now take place on Saturday, October 8.
The decision to postpone was made shortly after the sad news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, September 8 the day before the Great North 5k event was scheduled to take place.
Thousands of runners and spectators descended on the region for the main run on Sunday, September 11 but there was a sombre tone to the event following Her Majesty’s passing.
A minute’s silence was held to honour Queen Elizabeth II’s lifetime of service as people stood along the finish line in South Shields to pay their respects.
All participants for the postponed 5k race and Junior Mini Great North Runs have been automatically rolled over to the new dates, but can apply to move their entry to next year if they are unable to make the rescheduled events.
Chiefs say more than 1,500 people signed up to the Great North 5k, and over 9,000 children were set to take part in the Junior and Mini Great North Run.
Paul Foster, Chief Executive of the Great Run Company said, “As a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family, we made the decision to postpone both events.
“The short timeframe created uncertainty about the staging of public and sporting events.
“It was also important for us to consider whether we could deliver the kind of event experience children and their families would expect while providing an appropriate tribute to the life of the Queen.”
“Both events are staples of the Great North Run weekend, the North East’s biggest weekend of sport, and we’re pleased we can now give our runners the chance to complete the challenge they signed up for and continue fundraising for good causes.”