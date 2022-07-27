Earlier this year, South Tyneside Council’s planning department received proposals for building work at an existing property in Charlton Grove in the Cleadon and East Boldon ward.

This included a two-storey side extension and single-storey extension.

During consultation on the plans, issues were raised by council officers about the potential visual impacts on neighbours living nearby.

South Shields Town Hall

The concerns prompted development chiefs to reject the proposed extension scheme earlier this month.

A decision notice and decision report published on the council’s website set out the main reasons for refusal, including the “substantial harm” it was expected to cause to a neighbouring property.

In addition, it was noted that the two-storey side extension would be “harmful to the visual amenity of the area, failing to convey sensitive consideration of its surroundings” and the “lack of subservience to the main dwelling”.

The council planning decision report added the development would “conflict” with the council’s design guidance, which sets out general principles to “avoid giving rise to inappropriate design”.

However, despite the concerns of development officers, no responses or objections were received from neighbours during consultation on the plans.

Although the applicant was given the opportunity to “provide revised plans to address concerns”, the council report adds, no amended plans were submitted.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council’s refusal decision by lodging an appeal with the government’s planning inspectorate.