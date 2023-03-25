‘I'll believe it when I see it’ – readers have their say on how South Shields could look following regeneration plans update
After updates were given on the regeneration plans for South Shields town centre earlier this week, Gazette readers have had their say on what they think of them.
The update followed the ‘South Tyneside Conversation’, which was a survey launched last year that around 1,300 residents took part in to help inform an emerging masterplan for South Shields town centre.
Pop-up cafés and shops, a cycle rental hub at the ferry landing, green spaces, retail space for small businesses and more activity at the Market Place with a food hall are all being considered as the plan takes shape.
People aged between 12 and 75 across South Tyneside took part in the consultation, with consistent themes emerging such as a revamped Customs House, a relocated college, Market Place investment and more spaces for local retailers to set up shop.
Councillor Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said she was “delighted” at the level of response and thanked residents for “sharing their exciting ideas and suggestions”.
This is what readers had to say about the update on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
David Morrow: “I'm sure residents asked for restaurant and cafes down at the new ferry landing and I'm positive I'd seen plans for this too. However we got a call centre.
“I think it would be great if the food hall etc was to come off but I'm extremely dubious. There isn't anything actually in these plans other than a CGI image.”
Alan David Blackett: “Actions speak louder than words, been that many changes to the plans. I'll believe it when I see it.”
Gary Wilkin: “All looks good, except it’s all dependant on government funding sadly, which isn’t guaranteed.”
Cally Jackson-Alt: “I’m sorry but Regeneration 365 has been in the planning for how long now and so far all we’ve got is The Word and a call centre.
“They were supposed to be building a pop up area like The Stack and it never happened. Call me sceptical but I think there’s more chance of Lewis Capaldi being the next Prime Minister.”
Stephen Moran: “Impressive looking plans. Covid wrecked a lot of the original 365 blueprint, but plan B looks even better.”