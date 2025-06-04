I'm determined to deliver better transport says mayor as she announces £14m investment in EV charging, bus stops and making travel safer and sustainable
A report, commissioned by North East mayor Kim McGuinness, is set to see the proposed plan ratified at a cabinet meeting next week.
The money includes an additional £3.5m to deliver better bus stops on local streets across the region – replacing old shelters, boosting accessibility and safety, as well as improving passenger information at 195 locations across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland.
The report also sets out a new £6m programme to improve up to nine rail and Metro stations used by around six million passengers each year.
The funding will make walking and wheeling to the stations far safer and more appealing, while also making it easier for local people travelling by both bus and train.
The stations set to benefit could include the major interchanges at Heworth and Metrocentre in Gateshead, St Peters in Sunderland, the busy South Tyneside Metro stops at Jarrow, Hebburn and Fellgate, Palmersville in North Tyneside and stations along the new Northumberland Line.
There is also funding to continue the roll-out of electric vehicle charge-points, this time targeting tourist hotspots and other key destinations, with £4.42m earmarked to install up to 166 new chargers across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland.
North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, said: “I am determined to deliver better transport for everyone in the North East and a huge part of this is investing in our public transport network is so that it is safer, more accessible and appealing for local people.
“Passengers should be able to feel safe when using our system, from the moment they approach their local bus stop. This is about making a difference in the streets where people live.
“Millions of journeys start at local bus stops, Metro and rail stations every year – so this money will make a huge difference and improve the journeys so many people rely on. This is on top of the programme already underway to improve 444 bus stops across County Durham.
“We will also see more electric vehicle chargers installed using this funding which I hope will help more people consider making the switch to an electric vehicle.
“This latest investment will be transformative and it's the start of more exciting things to come for our transport network.”
The news follows on from today’s (June 4) announcement of the go ahead for the Metro system to be extended to include Washington, as part of a £1.8bn investment in improving the region’s transport network.
