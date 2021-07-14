Industry nightclub owned by Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall gets set for midnight opening on Freedom Day
Jade Thirlwall’s South Shields nightclub has announced it will open at midnight on July 19 to celebrate ‘Freedom Day.’
Industry on Ocean Road has confirmed that it will finally open on Monday when the Government lifts all the coronavirus restrictions currently in place.
The club, which is the sister venue to Jade’s popular Arbeia bar next door, was due to open for the first time in March last year but had to postpone its launch event when the coronavirus pandemic led to the national lockdown.
An Industry spokeswoman said they are “really excited” that the club is going to welcome customers on July 19.
The spokeswoman added: "We will be putting the safety of our staff and our customers at the forefront of what we are doing and will continue to put measures in place to ensure everyone is safe.
"We have some really exciting plans coming up over the coming weeks and months and look forward to bringing the night life back to South Shields ”
It comes as July 19 marks the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions to allow the likes of night clubs to reopen for the first time since March last year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said nightclubs should use the NHS Covid Pass as a means of entry, but the guidance is not mandatory.
The club is holding a ticketed opening party on Monday, July 19 which will see it open the doors to customers at 12.01am.
It then has a host of entertainment planned for its first weekend, kicking off at 10pm on Thursday, July 22, with DJ Johnny Emme.
The venue will then be open from 10pm to 4am on Friday and Saturday, with performances from DJ Paul Mann, DJ Felix Leiter & JamDJ.
Saturday will also feature a VIP special guest which is yet to be announced, but many Little Mix fans will be hoping landlady Jade will make an appearance.
A post on the Industry Facebook page said: “It’s been a long wait but we’re pleased to announce our plans for opening week.
"We’re so excited for you to see what we’ve been working on.
"We’re bringing the night life back to South Shields.
"We have some amazing events being announced in the coming weeks.
“Let’s party South Shields!”