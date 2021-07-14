Industry nightclub owned by Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall gets set for midnight opening on Freedom Day

Industry on Ocean Road has confirmed that it will finally open on Monday when the Government lifts all the coronavirus restrictions currently in place.

An Industry spokeswoman said they are “really excited” that the club is going to welcome customers on July 19.

Jade Thirlwall's South Shields nightclub is set to open on July 19.

The spokeswoman added: "We will be putting the safety of our staff and our customers at the forefront of what we are doing and will continue to put measures in place to ensure everyone is safe.

"We have some really exciting plans coming up over the coming weeks and months and look forward to bringing the night life back to South Shields ”

It comes as July 19 marks the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions to allow the likes of night clubs to reopen for the first time since March last year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said nightclubs should use the NHS Covid Pass as a means of entry, but the guidance is not mandatory.

Jade Thirlwall recently visited her Arbeia bar on a visit to see family in South Shields. Photo: Arbeia Bar South Shields.

The club is holding a ticketed opening party on Monday, July 19 which will see it open the doors to customers at 12.01am.

It then has a host of entertainment planned for its first weekend, kicking off at 10pm on Thursday, July 22, with DJ Johnny Emme.

The venue will then be open from 10pm to 4am on Friday and Saturday, with performances from DJ Paul Mann, DJ Felix Leiter & JamDJ.

Nightclub Industry had been due to open in March 2020 but plans were put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Arbeia Bar South Shields.

A post on the Industry Facebook page said: “It’s been a long wait but we’re pleased to announce our plans for opening week.

"We’re so excited for you to see what we’ve been working on.

"We’re bringing the night life back to South Shields.

"We have some amazing events being announced in the coming weeks.

“Let’s party South Shields!”

For tickets to the big opening night visit: https://fixr.co/organiser/industry

For VIP packages message the Industry Facebook page or email: [email protected]