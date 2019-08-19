Inflatable dinghies warning after South Shields rescue alert
Thrill seekers have been warned about the dangers of using inflatable dinghies after a father and daughter got into difficulties in choppy waters.
A lifeboat was called out to assist the pair although they eventually managed to make their way back to land near the Groyne and Herd Sands, South Shields, on their own.
The incident took place at around 7.20pm on Sunday night near the mouth of the River Tyne.
Tynemouth Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) inshore lifeboat was called after onlookers contacted the emergency services to say the craft appeared to be struggling in the water.
Adrian Don, a spokesman for the Tynemouth station, said on Monday: “Members of the public had contacted us to say that the dinghy appeared to be in difficulty getting back to shore.
“Thankfully the father and his young daughter were able to eventually get back by the time we got there.
“But that is not to say that this will always be the case and the message is to please do not do out in these inflatable dinghies unless they are securely tethered to land.
“Please also make sure you have a mobile phone so that you can ring for help.
“You just do not realise how easy it is for the wind and elements to make life difficult out at sea.
“Overall, however, we are having less of these incidents than we have had previously and that is probably because the message is getting through to people.”