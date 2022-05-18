Five year-old Sophia Shaw was diagnosed with a tumour at the back of her brain. That was removed, but she now faces another fight after it was revealed that another lesion has developed at the base of her spine.

Chemotherapy would be a dangerous option, so she now requires specialist treatment in London.

But it’s an expensive business costing around £4,500 each time, plus other costs.

Pubs in Hebburn and Jarrow are fundraising for youngster Sophia Shaw, five, to help fund for her treatment. Pictured here with parents Matt and Tracey Shaw.

The sessions are underway. Ultimately Sophia, who lives in Carville, Durham, has also travelled to Germany to receive expert help. She may need to return there.

Sophia’s parents, Tracy and Matt, have raised money themselves, but customers at a string of bars in Jarrow and Hebburn have helped out with a series of fundraising events, often involving entertainment.

Dougie’s Tavern on Blackett Street, Hebburn is close to raising a whopping £7,000, with more to come following a sponsored bike ride leaving from the bar on Sunday, July 24 at 10am.

The aim is for 40 riders to raise £100 each, which would bring in another £4,000.

Poorly youngster Sophia Shaw.

Other bars involved include Wardle’s on Albert Street in Hebburn. The pub has yet to reveal how much cash they have raised, but they will add to it after another event on Sunday, July 14.

Hebburn Buffs Club on William Street have so far raised £870, while Murray’s on Jarrow’s Fellgate Avenue has so far managed £1,639. Drinkers in The Albion Gin & Ale House on Jarrow’s Walter Street have chipped in £1,350.

Sophia’s granddad, Bobby Park is a regular in Dougie’s Tavern. He is touched and very grateful for the effort everyone has made.

He said: “I would like to than everybody for everything they’ve done up to now. It’s now a matter of keeping everything going and waiting to see what happens with the bairn. Everybody’s been marvellous.”

A string of bars have shown true community spirit. Buffs image from Google.

Mam Tracy added: “We’re beyond touched by the lengths people have gone to – from people who have never met Sophia.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to Sophia’s treatment should visit www.gofundme.com/f/sophias-next-chapter.

Sophia on a trip to London.

Sophia with dad Matt, mam Tracy and baby sister Delilah.