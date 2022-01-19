Palmersdene care home in Jarrow has been rated 'Good' by the CQC.

Care home regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Anchor’s Palmersdene care home on Grange Road, Jarrow ‘Good’, the second highest rating.

The CQC’s inspected rates care home from four levels including Outstanding, Good, Requiring Improvement or Inadequate based on five categories. Anchor’s Palmersdene care home, which cares for 40 residents, received high marks in all five categories: safety, effectiveness, care, responsivity and leadership.

The CQC inspectors were impressed by the warm and welcoming atmosphere they received when they arrived at the care home and the level of personal care that residents receive. They with happy with the way staff take time to get to know residents and enjoy engaging them in conversations about their lives and interests. The inspectors also praised the home’s level of cleanliness and hygiene.

Maureen McCulloch, Manager of Anchor’s Palmersdene care home was thrilled that the CQC had recognised the high standards and hard work of her and staff at the care home.

She said: “I’m really happy that the CQC have given us a Good rating. My team work incredibly hard to make sure Anchor’s Palmersdene care home is a great place for older people to live. Getting this kind of praise from the CQC is the sort of recognition they deserve!

“We’re proud of the care we provide, the meals we make with fresh seasonal ingredients and the wide variety of meaningful activities our residents enjoy.

"We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people, and their families, can judge for themselves which homes are right for them and get the standard of care they deserve.”

Resident Alec Ord, 90, who has lived at Anchor’s Palmersdene care home for three years, said: “It was no surprise to me that Anchor’s Palmersdene care home was given a Good rating!

"The staff here are really caring and they make everyone feel like we’re part of one big family! My room is lovely and the food is so delicious. I’m really happy to live at Anchor’s Palmersdene care home.”

