Young players at Jarrovian Jaguars raised over £10,000 for a dream trip to Florida to take part in the Tropical 7s tournament in spring 2020.

But that was before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, forcing the team to cancel – and leaving the Jarrow side devastated.

But now, two years after the pandemic started, the under 15s team are finally set to live their dream and head out to Florida for the tournament.

Jarrovian Jaguars will be heading across the pond to Florida during the Easter holidays and will be the only team representing the UK in the tournament, something which makes coach Justin Perry extremely proud.

He said: “The team is beyond excited. We were all so looking forward to going originally and they were absolutely devastated when it got cancelled. We thought that would be our one and only chance but we kept moving forward and kept the lads motivated and now thankfully we’ve got a second chance. I want to thank all the sponsors and people who have donated money for making this possible.”

“Like every other club we struggled with Covid but our junior section has grown and grown since the beginning of the pandemic and it’s so amazing to see and to be the only UK team in the competition is a real proud moment. I’ve already told the lads they have to be on their best behaviour as they’re not just representing Jarrow, they’re representing the whole country!”

Jarrovians Jaguars aims is to develop teamwork, respect and discipline in young players while also having fun and promoting the mental health and wellbeing benefits in sport.

The club was set up due to the lack of rugby opportunities in the Jarrow area and in 2019 were nominated in the Best of South Tyneside awards.

The competition came about after a former coach of the club moved to Florida and stayed in touch with LIsa and Justin, telling them about the tournament and encouraging them to sign up.

