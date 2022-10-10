On Saturday, October 15 the Jarrow Choral Society performs Forty Years of Favourites in St Paul’s Church, marking four decades with a varied programme chosen mainly by its members and is “a concert with something for everyone”.

Members first came together for a recording in St Paul’s Church to mark the 1300th anniversary of St Paul’s Monastery on the BBC’s Songs of Praise in 1981.

This was so successful the society was formally founded the following year.

The Jarrow Choral Society is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

There have been many notable performances since. Their first concert as the Jarrow Choral Society was Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem, under the direction of Alan Watson.

In 1984 group appeared with Harry Secombe in ITV’s Highway. Secombe was then invited to become the society’s honorary president.

Other special occasions they have performed for over the decades include the 80th anniversary of the Jarrow Crusade in 2016, royal jubilees and the twinning of South Tyneside with Wuppertal, which has led to performances both in Ronsdorf and for German visitors in Jarrow.

When the choir was asked to perform the choral items at the world premiere of Sunderland, a work written specially for Sunderland Symphony Orchestra, they sang traditional Tyneside Songs to create a musical “Tyne and Wear Derby”.

The Jarrow Choral Society meets each Thursday evening.

The society meets every Thursday evening in Grange Road Baptist Church hall, rehearsing a varied programme of music for several concerts each year, usually beginning on Burns Night and closing with Christmas concerts.

Chairperson Eileen Dunn said: “I’m so pleased I took the step to join, as I have thoroughly enjoyed singing in some special places and at special times.

“I would encourage anyone who was thinking of joining the society to come along to our forthcoming concert on 15th October, as it will give a sense of the range of music we sing.

"Come along and listen and see if you would also like to become a member.”