For the annual service in 2020, St Peter’s Church on York Avenue in the town was forced by Tier 3 covid restrictions to hold the service socially distanced outside in the car park.

But parishioners enjoyed the experience of singing outside so much that they were keen to repeat the experience; even though they could have held the 2021 service in the church.

Under a starry sky and with the car park beautifully lit, the service was a festive sight as carollers sang their favourites, including Little Donkey, O Come, All Ye Faithful and Silent night. The plan is to sing outdoors next year too.

A beautiful sight - with beautiful sounds - outside St Peter's Church in Jarrow. Picture by Serena Lim.

Revd Lesley Jones, Rector of Jarrow and Simonside said: “They loved it when we did it last year and said ‘Can we do it again this year’?

“We had more people attending than last year and more people from across the community. They’re already saying that we’ve got to do it again in 2022. It was very informal, which added to it. People walking dogs or pushing children in buggies were coming and going.

"The cross looks especially beautiful when it’s lit up.

“It was different to last year. Last year we hadn’t been together at all. A lot of people were lost in 2021 and others faced many difficulties. It was really wonderful to be together, but outside as well.

“It’s a really special service, but it’s all by accident really. If it hadn’t been for covid it would never have happened.”

