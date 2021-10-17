Jacki Dunn from Jarrow was commissioned to her new role at St Peter’s Church in York Avenue in a ceremony attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside alongside the Venerable Bob Cooper, Archdeacon of Sunderland.

Committed Christian Jacki has cared for individuals and families across St Peter’s parish for over 50 years, for the last 12 as an authorised pastoral assistant.

She now gives communion, carries out community visits and much more to help parishioners’ practical and spiritual needs.

From left, the Venerable Archdeacon Bob Cooper, Mayor of South Tyneside Pat Hay, lay minister Jacki Dunn, Mayoress Mrs Jean Copp and Revd Lesley Jones.

In her time she has worked with local churches and charities across South Tyneside, is an assistant hospital chaplain, a chaplain for the Mission for Seafarers as well as a much loved member of the parish ministry team.

Jacki said: “I’ve been doing this for quite a while but now I’ve finally got the title. I was overwhelmed by the amount of people who came.

“It was a beautiful service and I’d like to thank everyone who came.”

Revd Lesley Jones, Rector of Jarrow and Simonside said: “There is so much love for Jacki. She is the kindest person I know and she always goes the extra mile for people, I look forward to working with her in her new role.”

Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay, said: “Jacki is well known for her dedication and ministry within South Tyneside more so as part of the ministry team at South Tyneside District Hospital where she visits patients regularly.”