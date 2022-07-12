Alexis Dodd, who runs in the 35-39 age category, took part in the 1500m final in the World Masters Athletics, in Finland, and finished 5th, coming within touching distance of her personal best.

Alexis, who is a member of Jarrow and Hebburn Athletics Club, has only been running competitively for a short time and earlier this year, won the European Indoor 1500m Gold after a race which took place in Braga, Portugal.

Alexis was happy with how the race went and is now focusing on her next event, the European Outdoor Championships, which are due to be held in Italy next year.

Alexis Dodd

She said: “I think the race went as well as it could. I knew there were some really quick girls in the field. I tried to hang onto them as best as I could but unfortunately on this occasion the speed just wasn’t there.

“It was an amazing experience and I know what I need to work on to medal next time. My sights are set on Italy for the European Outdoor Championships next year.”

Michael McNally, one of Alexis’ coaches at Jarrow and Hebburn A.C, was delighted with her performance.

He said: “She ran superbly, finishing 5th. At this stage in her running career, finishing 5th in a World Masters final is outstanding. She was only one tenth of a second outside her personal best.”