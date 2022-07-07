Jarrow runner set to compete in World Masters Athletics final in Finland

Alexis Dodd, a member of Jarrow and Hebburn Athletics Club, will be taking part in the 1500m final in the World Masters Athletics final and is hoping to make South Tyneside proud ahead of the race.

Representing Team GB, Alexis only took up running competitively around two years ago and will be competing in the 35-39 age category.

She has benefitted from coaching from Lewis Moses at New Level coaching and her club coach at Jarrow and Hebburn Athletics Club, Michael McNally.

Alexis Dodd with coach Michael McNally (left) and Tom Moyse, Managing Director Clean It Group UK

Michael said: “What is most amazing about Alexis is the fact that she has only been running seriously for a couple of years. She is a mother of two and competes in the 35-39 age category in Masters Athletics.

"There is a real buzz around local athletics this week as everyone wishes Alexis success in her biggest challenge yet.”

Costs for Alexis’ trip has been funded by herself, fellow athletes and Clean It Group UK, who is sponsoring her.

In February this year, Alexis won the European Indoor 1500m Gold after a race which took place in Braga, Portugal.

Alexis also regularly takes part in fundraising events for Jarrow and Hebburn AC, with the club involved in a number of community events and fundraisers throughout the year.