Mayor of South Tyneside celebrate runners for their charity work and sporting achievements

Carl Mowatt, landlord of The Lakeside Inn in Jarrow, and his running partner Alexis Dodd were invited to meet Mayor of South Tyneside Cllr Pat Hay after being recognised for both their fundraising work and athletic efforts.

Alexis won the indoor masters European for veterans run in Portugal last month.

Carl Mowatt and Alexis Dodd with the Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay

The pair run together and are both members of Jarrow and Hebburn Athletics Club. They said they work to encourage each other and keep one another going through training and events.

Carl, 58, said: “We were both overwhelmed by the gesture from the Mayor and our partners were allowed to come along with us with my wife Maureen and Alexis' husband Peter also in attendance.

“Alexis and I are training partners and are coached by Lewis Moses who sets our weekly programmes. We both want to say a huge thank you to Michael Mcnally who is our club coach based in Monkton Stadium.

“We have some amazing athletes at our club and were just celebrating the success of the club last Saturday when Alexis won athlete of the year and I got a special recognition for my charitable work and ultra distances.”

Alexis is currently preparing to compete for the World Masters Championship this July, in Finland, while Carl is planning his next big ultra run for charity.

