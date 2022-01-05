Last chance to visit Winter Wonderland at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

South Shields’ Ocean Beach Pleasure Park launched its first ever Winter Wonderland at the end of November, with a wide range of festive entertainment around the site including ice skating, live music fire pits and bars serving mulled wine and hot chocolate.

Despite the festivities being over, families can extend the holiday cheer for a little longer by paying a visit to the event before it closes this Sunday.

Along with the Winter Wonderland drawing to a close, the outdoor rides at Ocean Beach will temporarily close after this weekend until the February half term – when it will welcome back some major attractions for the 2022 season.

Michael Sheeran, operator at Ocean Beach, believes the event has been a fantastic addition for the festive period.

He said: “We are blown away with the positive feedback we’ve had from people who have paid us a visit at the Winter Wonderland over the last few months.

“Hosting live music and performers and installing an ice rink has certainly been a new experience for us but it has been brilliant to see the park transformed for the festivities.

“There’s still time to schedule a visit before the Winter Wonderland closes on Sunday – and we’ve already started planning our next event.”

Those heading to the park on or before January 6 are reminded that rides are closed but groups can enjoy ice skating and arcades from 3pm to 7pm, while Friday’s visitors can make the most of rides from 5pm to 8pm, and ice skating and arcades from 3pm to 8pm.

Rides are open from 12pm to 6pm at the weekend, with arcades and ice rink open from 11am to 7pm and a quiet hour for skaters on Sunday at 10am.

Booking in advance for the ice rink is recommended but walk-ins are available.

Ice skating cost £9 for adults and children aged 13 and over, £7 for children aged over 3 and family tickets are available at £27 for two adults and two children.

For more information, or to book, visit www.oceanbeach.co.uk

