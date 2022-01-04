Rachel Anderson and Nathan Millward from South Shields became parents for the first time on New Year’s Day after their bundle of joy Joshua came 18 days early.

Little Joshua was born at 1.47am in Sunderland’s Royal Hospital and weighed 6lb 9oz.

Proud mum Rachel said: “The midwife was wonderful, I was well looked after and everyone was so lovely.

"It was quite a surprise because he wasn’t due for another 18 days, and even after complications the midwives kept calm and I felt at ease.”

Joshua is one of 10 babies to be delivered by Sunderland’s maternity department during Saturday, January 1.

Rachel added: “There was another woman in labour and we were having a race to see who would give birth first – We are over the moon.”

