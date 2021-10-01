But Wayne Groves is in the running for honours for the way he has helped numerous causes in the borough while the world was in lockdown.

Even more amazingly, he did it while he was in acute pain and has only just been diagnosed with aggravated arthritis – the same disease which has affected his daughter for almost 17 years.

When we told him he had been nominated, he said: “This has blown me away. I am lost for words.”

Wayne Groves who has been nominated for a Best of South Tyneside Award.

South Shields man Wayne, 42, has been fundraising for so long, he can’t remember how much he has raised or how many charities he has helped.

Among them, he has spent years raising money for arthritis research as his daughter Lainie has had arthritis since she was one year old.

The man described as a ‘local hero’ in one nomination said: “I don’t do it for recognition. Everyone should help each other especially after what the world has been through lately.”

Thousands of nightclub regulars will know Wayne as the DJ who kept them entertained at venues such as Venue and Atlantic in South Shields, Chambers in Sunderland, and nightspots in Newcastle and Whitley Bay.

Wayne with his daughter Lainie at the Great North Run.

Others will know him more recently as the man who kept people entertained with weekly online charity quizzes at The Maltings during lockdown, supporting a different charity each time. He eventually did 32 weeks of quizzes.

He helped the Charlie and Carter Foundation, the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, Cancer Connections, Combined Touch and many more.

One nomination for him said: “Even if he didn't win fundraiser of the year, he could easily be a local hero winner in my eyes.

"“He is always fundraising non stop, always sponsoring others and always helping people in any way he can. He even does a magazine as a way of helping people.”

All smiles on the Great North Run.

Another said: “If anyone deserves an award it is him, as he is always helping others and fundraising.”

But modest Wayne, who now works for a South Shields fabrics firm, said: “To even get one nomination is amazing. Just to be nominated is an honour to me.”

The annual Best of South Tyneside Awards are back with a headline sponsor of UTS.

You have plenty of time to come forward with the names of those you want to see in the running. Once we pass the competition deadline, a panel of judges will meet to draw up the shortlist, before the winners are decided at an awards ceremony on December 15.

Wayne is all smiles after completing the 2020 Poppy Run.

For now, though, get those nominations in. Send them by email to [email protected] co.uk.

To find out more, visit https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk/

The categories:

Local Hero Award.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Small Business of the Year.

Wayne Groves who has been nominated for an award for his fundraising efforts to support numerous South Tyneside charities.

Sporting Achievement of the Year.

Community Champion.

Community Group of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Courage.

Young Performer of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Covid hero of the year.