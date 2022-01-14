Life-saving equipment to be installed outside South Tyneside primary school

One of Red Sky Foundation's defibrillators

East Boldon Primary School is thrilled to announce the life saving piece of equipment will be mounted to the wall outside of the school.

The defibrillator has been made possible thanks to fundraising efforts initiated by East Boldon Schools Parents Teacher Association (PTA) which aims to raise funds to benefit the pupils at the infant and junior schools.

The PTA set a target of £2,000 to raise for the new community defibrillator which they managed to raise through dress down days before the summer, a community Virgin Giving fundraising page and a generous donation of just over £900 from Rotary Club of Cleadon & District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Boldon PTA worked in conjunction with, Red Sky Foundation to make this possible. The charity supports those with born or living with heart conditions.

The defibrillator is a little different to the others in the area as it has the facility to switch to a lower setting which is more suitable for children under eight years old.

Red Sky Foundation have also committed to working with East Boldon Infants & Juniors to give child appropriate training on CPR, and will be organising this in the near future.

The defibrillator will be installed by West Boldon company, HLA Services Ltd.

Rebecca Higgins of East Boldon Schools PTA said: “Thank you to everyone who contributed to our fundraising efforts. However large or small your donation, your generosity quite literally could help save a life.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

‘Click here to subscribe’: https://www.shieldsgazette.com/subscriptions