The pop stars headed to Jade and Perrie Edwards’ hometown of South Shields for a glam after-show bash to celebrate the end of three nights of shows at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena.

Jade, fellow South Shields-born bandmate Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock celebrated the end of the North East leg of their LM5 Tour – which saw the group perform three nights at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena – with a trip to the Red Door.

Newcastle United’s Andy Carroll and fellow South Shields singing star Joe McElderry were among those partying with Little Mix.

Jade partnered with leisure operators Red Door to open her own late night cocktail bar in her hometown.

Little Mix partied with family and friends at Jade Thirlwall’s new cocktail bar - Red Door South Shields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 350-capacity venue, in Ocean Road, is owned by the Little Mix singer and will be operated by Red Door, who already have successful bars based in Liverpool and Chester.

Jade said: “I’m proud to come from South Shields. I love my home town and wanted to invest in the local economy. South Shields is a unique place with a lot to offer and I wanted to support that.

“I come back here to see my family and friends as often as I can. South Shields has always been known for being a great night out - it’s a town with a real party spirit so I thought where better to open Red Door.

“I wanted to find a company that would shake things up and bring something different to South Shields. Red Door has bars in Chester and Liverpool and it was clear they would be a really good fit for the venue.

Joe McElderry was among those out as Little Mix partied with family and friends at Jade Thirlwall’s new cocktail bar - Red Door South Shields.

“The main aim is to create an unforgettable experience for everyone who comes to Red Door.”

Red Door South Shields says it will offer a classic tunes of the town soundtrack, and a drinks menu taking customers through the golden age of cocktails in the 19th century to modern day favourites.

Lee Lynch, Red Door Managing Director, said: “We’re really excited to bring Red Door to South Shields.

“We know the people of the North East like a good party so we’re delighted to be expanding into the region.”

Newcastle's Andy Carroll was among those out with Little Mix

The bar opens to the public officially on November 2, 2019.

Little Mix Stars Paint the Town Red

Little Mix partied with family and friends at Jade Thirlwall’s new cocktail bar - Red Door South Shields.